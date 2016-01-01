Dr. David Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bray, MD is a dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. Dr. Bray completed a residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He currently practices at Alexandria Associates In Dermatology and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Alexandria Associates in Dermatology.1900 N Beauregard St Ste 110, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 212-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. David Bray, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1740266386
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Virginia Tech
Admitting Hospitals
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bray has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bray speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods.