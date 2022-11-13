See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. David Braunreiter, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Braunreiter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Braunreiter works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. David Braunreiter, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1972572055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Deaconess Hospital|Deaconess Hospital - St. Louis
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital - St. Louis
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

