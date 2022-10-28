Dr. David Brandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brandes, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brandes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Sibyl Wray MD Neurology PC2060 Lakeside Centre Way, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 218-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever wish she wasn't retiring,
About Dr. David Brandes, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487761144
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va Hospital UCLA
- Wadsworth Va Hospital UCLA
- Wadsworth Va Hospital UCLA
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandes has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brandes speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.