Dr. David Brandenburg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brandenburg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Aga LLC5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 972-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was my favorite and I hated for him to stop coming to Snellville but I understand.
About Dr. David Brandenburg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Brown U/ri Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Rutgers University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
