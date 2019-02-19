Overview

Dr. David Branch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Branch works at Bangor Urology Surgery Center in Bangor, ME with other offices in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.