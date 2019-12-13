Dr. David Bradley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bradley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bradley, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really gets it. Out of all the times in Essentia,he's the only one to. Very understanding and Educated.
About Dr. David Bradley, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639294259
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
