Dr. David Bradlee, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (16)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Bradlee, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    43902 Woodward Ave Ste 240, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Feb 18, 2018
    Dr Bradlee performed some surgery for me and it was wonderful. I had gone to 5-6 doctors to diagnosis my issues and Dr Bradlee had my diagnosis by watching my thyroid as I spoke. I can't wait for a new evaluation, It has been a few years and new issues have come to light.
    mary frances mueller in SCS, MI — Feb 18, 2018
    About Dr. David Bradlee, DO

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    31 years of experience
    English
    1790731693
    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
