Dr. David Bowman, MD
Dr. David Bowman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
David A Bowman MD40 Medical Park Ste 404, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Bowman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1942319041
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
