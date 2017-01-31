See All Plastic Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. David Boudreault, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Boudreault, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Boudreault works at Illuminate Plastic Surgery in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Illuminate Plastic Surgery
    1515 El Camino Real Ste C, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 433-8621
    Illuminate Plastic Surgery
    101 Addison Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 433-8621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 31, 2017
    Dr. Boudreault is amazing. I went for an appointment due to a scar on my wrist that has affected me emotionally. For once, I felt that the doctor truly listened to me -- my concerns, emotions around the scar, why it is so important to me. He then went to describe my options, give me confidence. I told him I was skeptic of some treatments since I tried so many things, and he gave me a free laser treatment so I could try it out. It worked wonderfully, and I signed up for a yearly package.
    Emily L in Mountain View, CA — Jan 31, 2017
    About Dr. David Boudreault, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609057884
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Davis Medical Center- Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • California Polytechnic State
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Boudreault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boudreault has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boudreault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boudreault works at Illuminate Plastic Surgery in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boudreault’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreault. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

