Dr. David Bortniker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bortniker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Care, P.C.242 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-6477
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bortniker?
Struggling with "weird asthma", tight chest, semi-lump in throat - since Feb - on and off - several days a week. Normal asthma meds, all types of inhalers, antibiotics - nothing solved it. Decided to see a specialist - glad i did! Dr Bortniker diagnosed me with something i would have never thought of - laryngeal dyskinesia. I'm proudly a text book case. Often called pseudo-asthma, many women have been ignored, treated wrong, or made to think they are going crazy due to this! FINALLY after 8-9 months of unable to relieve this, week after week of not feeling right, i received a diagnosis that was on the money, and after 1-2 weeks on meds, much better but still working on the 100%. So glad i was sent to Dr B.
About Dr. David Bortniker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1033156286
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, NYC|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Albert Einstein Affiliated Hosp., NYC
- Montefiore Med Ctr, NYC
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bortniker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bortniker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bortniker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bortniker has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortniker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bortniker speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortniker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortniker.
