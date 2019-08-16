See All Other Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. David Borenstein, MD

Regenerative Medicine
3.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Borenstein, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Borenstein works at MAXIM ReGen in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Integrative Medicine
    308 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 262-2412
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis

Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Aug 16, 2019
    I have had the good fortune of being a patient of Dr. Borenstein for over 15 years now and I can honestly say that you will not find an integrative doctor with more knowledge, skill or dedication in all of NYC. Not just that but in addition he really takes his time with each of his patients not just to listen but to understand their needs. He is by far the kindest most compassionate doctor I have worked with and consistently provides me with the most advances cutting edge research and updates in medicine today. A good doctor is one that is always reading and growing to keep up with the current medical data...which helps all of his patients to get the best care available. Thank you Dr. Borenstein...for keeping me healthy and pain free for many years now! And for always answering all of my questions and not rushing me out of your office.
    — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. David Borenstein, MD

    Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    1144313750
    Education & Certifications

    St. Charles Hospital & Rehab Center-Ny
    Medical Education
    Technion Israel Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Borenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borenstein works at MAXIM ReGen in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Borenstein’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Borenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

