Overview

Dr. David Borenstein, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Borenstein works at MAXIM ReGen in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

