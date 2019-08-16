Dr. David Borenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Borenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Borenstein, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
Manhattan Integrative Medicine308 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 262-2412Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the good fortune of being a patient of Dr. Borenstein for over 15 years now and I can honestly say that you will not find an integrative doctor with more knowledge, skill or dedication in all of NYC. Not just that but in addition he really takes his time with each of his patients not just to listen but to understand their needs. He is by far the kindest most compassionate doctor I have worked with and consistently provides me with the most advances cutting edge research and updates in medicine today. A good doctor is one that is always reading and growing to keep up with the current medical data...which helps all of his patients to get the best care available. Thank you Dr. Borenstein...for keeping me healthy and pain free for many years now! And for always answering all of my questions and not rushing me out of your office.
About Dr. David Borenstein, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1144313750
Education & Certifications
- St. Charles Hospital & Rehab Center-Ny
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
