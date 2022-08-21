Overview

Dr. David Borecky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Medical Center|Loma Linda University School Of Med|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Borecky works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

