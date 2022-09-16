See All Podiatrists in Mobile, AL
Dr. David Borcicky, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Borcicky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Borcicky works at David J Borcicky DPM in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Borcicky Dpm
    David Borcicky Dpm
2152 Airport Blvd Ste 106, Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 476-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 16, 2022
    I first went to see Dr, Borcicky while struggling with planters fasciitis. He taped my foot and I was instantly out of severe pain without any drugs. 25 years of seeing ortho docs and I never once had this offered as a treatment. I healed in about 3 months using the tape and stretching. At that same visit he saw when I walked that I was dealing with Pain in my left knee. He found that my left leg was shorter than my right.He gave me a small lift to try in my shoe and within 3 days, the pain in my knee was almost gone. He told me about the custom orthotics that he could build for me. I like the fact that he makes plaster casts of my feet and creates my orthotics from that. I ordered a pair and it only took 2 visits to perfect the fit. Over the last 9 months I have seen my quality of life improve greatly. I just got my second pair today and I highly recommend this Dr. if you have foot or pain issues in your lower extremities. It's an old school office doing good things!
    JHS — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Borcicky, DPM
    About Dr. David Borcicky, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790850139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Borcicky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borcicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borcicky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borcicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borcicky works at David J Borcicky DPM in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Borcicky’s profile.

    Dr. Borcicky has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borcicky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Borcicky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borcicky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borcicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borcicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

