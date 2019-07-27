Dr. Boorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Boorman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Boorman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Locations
Heart of Dixie PC1380 E Medical Center Dr Ste 4100, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2900
Revere Health2825 E Mall Dr, St George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 215-0400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kane County Hospital355 N Main St, Kanab, UT 84741 Directions (435) 644-4100
Revere Health Pharmacy1055 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 251-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wasn't planning on needing a Cardiologist but I got a great one. Attentive, informative and caring. Very easy to talk to and helped my husband and me relax a bit during a very scary episode.
About Dr. David Boorman, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
