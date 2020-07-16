Dr. David Book, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Book, MD
Dr. David Book, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Uchealth Ear Nose and Throat Clinic - Colorado Springs595 Chapel Hills Dr Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-4120
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
I hv had a chronic cough for 2 years. Dr Book took his time and explained what I should do. Amazing doctor!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235128588
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Book has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Book has seen patients for Laryngitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Book on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Book. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Book.
