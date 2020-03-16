Dr. David Bonnema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bonnema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bonnema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.
Dr. Bonnema works at
Locations
-
1
West Shore Internal Medicine1212 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 672-3500
-
2
West Shore Cardiology Diagnostics2525 Roberts St, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 672-3500
-
3
Lakeshore Urology Plc.1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 102, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (231) 672-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bonnema did a fantastic job all the way around. Surgery went well, and my post surgery date was top notch. Would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. David Bonnema, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538245501
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonnema works at
Dr. Bonnema has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonnema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnema.
