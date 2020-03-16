Overview

Dr. David Bonnema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Bonnema works at West Shore Internal Medicine in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.