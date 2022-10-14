See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Bolon, MD

Cardiology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bolon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Bolon works at Upper East Side Cardiology PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street
    158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-6340
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street
    4 E 88th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Oct 14, 2022
    I saw Dr. Bolon for a Second opinion and am staying with him for his advice and care! He really helped me feel better and changed my medication for my afib. Amazing Cardiologist!
    Darla Hill — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. David Bolon, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033184205
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bolon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolon works at Upper East Side Cardiology PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bolon’s profile.

    Dr. Bolon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

