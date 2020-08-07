Overview

Dr. David Bolivar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Bolivar works at Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.