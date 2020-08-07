See All General Surgeons in Templeton, CA
Dr. David Bolivar, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bolivar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Bolivar works at Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    292 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-3133
    Twin Cities Community Hospital
    1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-2253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2020
    Great "bedside manner" and speaks in easy to understand language and has a good sense of humor. Very intelligent and personable. Instills confidence in him.
    — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. David Bolivar, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346242005
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bolivar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolivar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolivar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolivar works at Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bolivar’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolivar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolivar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

