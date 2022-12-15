Overview

Dr. David Bock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bock works at Kansas City Urology Care in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Prostate Cancer and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.