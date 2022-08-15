Overview

Dr. David Bobb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.



Dr. Bobb works at Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Ctr in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.