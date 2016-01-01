Overview

Dr. David Blumfield, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Blumfield works at Podiatry Associates of Houston - Memorial City in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.