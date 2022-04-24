See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Blumenthal, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (22)
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Blumenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Sharon Hospital.

Dr. Blumenthal works at David S Blumenthal MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jerry Nagler MD
    407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-3222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Nantucket Cottage Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Sharon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

Apr 24, 2022
Dr Blumenthal has been my cardiologist for 25 years. I am fortunate. He is brilliant, dedicated, loves cardiology, is extremely up to date on journal articles, remembers episodes from my distant past. And above all, he is caring and attentive. He explains very well what he is thinking, inspires my cinfidence. It is well placed.
Lois de Menil — Apr 24, 2022
About Dr. David Blumenthal, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427109826
Education & Certifications

  • Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • New York Hospital
  • RW Johnson
  • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
  • Cornell Univ
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blumenthal works at David S Blumenthal MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blumenthal’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

