Dr. David Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Blum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Blum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6344Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Excellent surgeon
About Dr. David Blum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144286022
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blum speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.