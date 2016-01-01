Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bloom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 473-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
About Dr. David Bloom, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417261785
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom speaks Hebrew.
Dr. Bloom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.