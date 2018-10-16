See All General Surgeons in Crown Point, IN
Overview

Dr. David Bleza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Bleza works at David Bleza, MD, LLC in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A. Bleza MD LLC
    9150 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 779-9721

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Pinnacle Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas
Gallstones
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Oct 16, 2018
    Dr. Bleza is a great surgeon with patience and takes the time to talk to you and explain everything in laymans terms and doesn't rush or talk down to you. He did 2 of my husbands surgery's. We highly recommend him to anyone!!
    crown point, IN — Oct 16, 2018
    About Dr. David Bleza, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699872705
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bleza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bleza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bleza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bleza works at David Bleza, MD, LLC in Crown Point, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bleza’s profile.

    Dr. Bleza has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bleza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

