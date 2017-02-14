Dr. David Blann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Blann, MD
Overview
Dr. David Blann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Blann works at
Locations
-
1
Owen, Blann, & Owen2102 Oxford Ave Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blann?
Dr. Blann delivered my youngest daughter, 20 years ago, while in his residency. I have never been more comfortable with a physician before nor since. He always had an answer to my never-ending (and sometimes random) questions. My husband and I looked forward to our visits. We always left with a smile. My labor was easier only because HE made it so. My entire experience was positive. Now that my daughter is pregnant, I'm hoping he will be able to deliver HER baby.
About Dr. David Blann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851355010
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blann works at
Dr. Blann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blann speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Blann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.