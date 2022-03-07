See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. David Bjelica, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Bjelica, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bjelica works at David Bjelica MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David Bjelica M.d. A Medical Corp.
    555 Marin St Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 449-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism

Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Mar 07, 2022
    He is a terrific guy, great bedside manner and good at challenging his patients. I’m alive and a former type 2 diabetic because of his advice and support. I highly recommend him
    Brian — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Bjelica, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1336281369
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Belgrade
