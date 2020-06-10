Dr. David Biro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Biro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Biro, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Bay Ridge Skin & Cancer Dermatology PC9921 4th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-7616
- University Hospital at Downstate
I had a wonderful experience . Lovely office staff & little wait time Dr Biro is pleasant, listens and treats effectively. This is one doctor who Is honest and only asks that you come back if further treatment is necessary and not for your $$& Highly recommend
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265439129
- SUNY Health Science Center
- New York University Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Biro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biro has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Biro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.