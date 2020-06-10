Overview

Dr. David Biro, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Biro works at Bay Ridge Skin/Cancer Derm PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.