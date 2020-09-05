Dr. David Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Binder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Binder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Binder works at
Locations
Millenium Obgyn9807 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 676-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good doctor. he explains everthing..I had a biopsy done no pain at all! office girls very nice! And The young lady who checks you in to see doctor Binder is so sweet and put you at ease.....Just a good experence!!!
About Dr. David Binder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Binder speaks Italian and Spanish.
