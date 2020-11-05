See All Plastic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. David Bikoff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Bikoff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Bikoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from S.U.N.Y. Downstate, Brooklyn and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Bikoff works at Tower Medical Arts Building in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
8 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
10 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
10 (139)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tower Medical Arts Building
    146 Route 17 Ste 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    David J Bikoff, M.D.
    952 Main St Ste 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-8584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bikoff?

    Nov 05, 2020
    Came to Dr Bikoff for skin tags and suspicious spots on my upper body. As in the past he removed some and sent some for more in depth examination. After further examination, it was decided that we rid my body of a potential future problem.
    Thomas Aiellos — Nov 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Bikoff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Bikoff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bikoff to family and friends

    Dr. Bikoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bikoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Bikoff, MD.

    About Dr. David Bikoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861543662
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital/Medicalcenter
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital/Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • S.U.N.Y. Downstate, Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bikoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bikoff accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bikoff works at Tower Medical Arts Building in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bikoff’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bikoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Bikoff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.