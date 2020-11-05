Dr. David Bikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bikoff, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bikoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from S.U.N.Y. Downstate, Brooklyn and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Tower Medical Arts Building146 Route 17 Ste 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions
-
2
David J Bikoff, M.D.952 Main St Ste 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-8584
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Came to Dr Bikoff for skin tags and suspicious spots on my upper body. As in the past he removed some and sent some for more in depth examination. After further examination, it was decided that we rid my body of a potential future problem.
About Dr. David Bikoff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1861543662
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings County Hospital/Medicalcenter
- Kings County Hospital/Medical Center
- S.U.N.Y. Downstate, Brooklyn
- Plastic Surgery
