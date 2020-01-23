Overview

Dr. David Biezunski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Biezunski works at Steward Medical Group Inc in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.