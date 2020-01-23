Dr. David Biezunski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biezunski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Biezunski, MD
Overview
Dr. David Biezunski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Steward Medical Group Inc3745 11th Cir Ste 105, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 564-2485Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So far, so good! Moved to Florida a year ago and "Dr B" as I call him has made great improvements in my health. He changed my medications, I lost weight and my A1C dropped from 7.6 to 5.5 after several months of his therapy. Smart guy!
About Dr. David Biezunski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265418743
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biezunski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biezunski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biezunski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biezunski has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biezunski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Biezunski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biezunski.
