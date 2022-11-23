Dr. David Bielema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bielema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bielema, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bielema, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan555 Midtowne St NE Ste 105, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-7101
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan (oam)230 Michigan St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
8+ Week post surgical. My knee is feeling great! Minimal pain and very good range of motion. So happy with the results, I decided to have the other knee done soon. Dr. Bielema did a fantastic job!
About Dr. David Bielema, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
