Overview

Dr. David Bielema, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Bielema works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.