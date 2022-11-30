Dr. David Bica, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bica, DO
Overview
Dr. David Bica, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bica works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 402-1065
-
2
Primary Office5750 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 681-2858
-
3
Coastal Medical - East Greenwich1351 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-5907
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bica?
From walking in the front door was greeted and the secretary was very nice and all of the staff was great! And with such a wonderful bedside manner’s. they care about the people.very addictive.
About Dr. David Bica, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609033190
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University-Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Providence College
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bica works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.