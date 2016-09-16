Dr. David Bettis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bettis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bettis, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Bettis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sanford Children's Hospital Sioux Falls1600 W 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 312-1000
-
2
Champaign Dental Group100 E Idaho St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-5180
-
3
Valley Children's Healthcare9300 Valley Childrens Pl, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-8769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bettis?
This was 15 years ago, but he was so helpful. We had no idea what was happening with our daughter, she suddenly started having seizures and we were frightened. He was very professional and took the time to talk with us about her diagnoses. We can't thank him enough. Luckily for her it was an epilepsy that children outgrow by their teen years.
About Dr. David Bettis, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1053425603
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med|University Wa Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bettis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bettis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bettis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bettis works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.