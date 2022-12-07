Dr. David Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
North Shore- Long Island Jewish Health System400 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4664
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
While I was in the hospital recovering from a major issue with my liver, he was available and took care of me as good or better than any doctor I have utilized in my 58 years. Except of course my Grandfather.
About Dr. David Bernstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912078304
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
