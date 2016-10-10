Overview

Dr. David Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Elliott Bernstein Limited in Wayne, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.