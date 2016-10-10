Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bernstein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elliott Bernstein Limited308 N Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-1682
-
2
Bryn Mawr Hospital130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 688-1682
-
3
Elliot Bernstein Limited28 W Central Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 644-5231
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I saw two verbal reviews that were not positive, must speak out. I have been a patient of Dr. Bernstein for 32 years, a runner for longer and a coach as well. I have had extensive surgery on each foot that Dave performed skillfully and not until no other options were available for me to continue running. I still see him every two months to make sure everything is alright; he has treated me for many minor things that he prevented from becoming major. He is a great surgeon, doctor and person.
About Dr. David Bernstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821093899
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.