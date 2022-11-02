Dr. David Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 220-7249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Bernstein, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- University Tex Hsc
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
