Dr. David Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.