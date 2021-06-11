See All Dermatologists in Los Altos, CA
Dr. David Berman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Berman, MD

Dermatology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Berman, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Berman works at Berman Gladstone Skin Institute in Los Altos, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA, Palo Alto, CA, Cameron Park, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Placerville, CA and San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc
    4300 El Camino Real Ste 100, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 815-2134
  2. 2
    Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc
    5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 230, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 416-1122
  3. 3
    Tanya W Spirtos MD Wommens Cancer
    900 Welch Rd Ste 300, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 325-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Innovative Treatment Associates
    3581 Palmer Dr Ste 601, Cameron Park, CA 95682 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 676-0119
  5. 5
    Berman Skin Institute
    100 Pringle Ave Ste 425, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 932-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc
    3105 Cedar Ravine Rd Ste 201, Placerville, CA 95667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 626-1602
  7. 7
    Berman Skin Institute
    1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 350C, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 771-6300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?

    Jun 11, 2021
    I took my teenage daughter to see Dr. Berman for her severe acne. He was great with her and related well. He said he had a teenage daughter, too. He listened to her and gave us great suggestions for treatment. He didn't force anything on us which I appreciated.
    Kathy M. — Jun 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Berman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Berman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berman to family and friends

    Dr. Berman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Berman, MD.

    About Dr. David Berman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679595698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman works at Berman Gladstone Skin Institute in Los Altos, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA, Palo Alto, CA, Cameron Park, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Placerville, CA and San Francisco, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Berman’s profile.

    Dr. Berman has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Berman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.