Dr. David Berkun, MD

Pediatrics
5 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Berkun, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Berkun works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 220, Stamford, CT 06905
(203) 322-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2021
    A neighbor recommended Dr. Berkun and his practice when we moved to the area. We couldn't be more impressed - Dr. Berkun takes a tremendous amount of time with us at each visit, and is exceedingly thorough and exacting. He is a source of practical, sensible advice based on his decades of experience. What's more, our whole family now sees the APRNs at High Ridge Family Practice for our primary care. We highly recommend this practice and Dr. Berkun.
    Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. David Berkun, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1518068097
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SUNY Buffalo
    Medical Education

