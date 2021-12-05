Dr. David Berkun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berkun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Berkun, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Berkun works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 220, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 322-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkun?
A neighbor recommended Dr. Berkun and his practice when we moved to the area. We couldn't be more impressed - Dr. Berkun takes a tremendous amount of time with us at each visit, and is exceedingly thorough and exacting. He is a source of practical, sensible advice based on his decades of experience. What's more, our whole family now sees the APRNs at High Ridge Family Practice for our primary care. We highly recommend this practice and Dr. Berkun.
About Dr. David Berkun, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1518068097
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkun works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.