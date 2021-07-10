Dr. David Berkower, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berkower, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Berkower, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Berkower works at
Locations
Berkower Pain & Spine Rehabilitation Inc1 SW 129th Ave Ste 305, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 430-9972
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful place! I'm young but I have a lot of different medical conditions, so I'm constantly seeing different specialists in different locations. I have to say that mostly my complaints aren't with the Doctors, most of the time, the Doctors are great, but the front desk are the worst. In this case the Front office is actually THE BEST! Tashara, Eve and Kathy are the best team I've ever met. They follow up with your insurance, with your provider, with your pharmacy, and of course, with the patients. They care about you, about you getting your prescriptions approval on time, about you getting your PCP referrals on time, they find the way to find appointments for you and make the entire process easy and smooth for you.They DO CARE! They are polite, courteous and professional, And that's extremely important that most of the greatest Doctors offices don't understand/have. I couldn't be happier, most of the time when you go to a Pain Management Doctor is because you are on pain, the best medicine is to be treated with respect and care.
About Dr. David Berkower, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1043324429
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkower has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkower works at
Dr. Berkower has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.