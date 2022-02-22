Dr. Berken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Berken, MD
Overview
Dr. David Berken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
Highland Clinic1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4623
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp5025 Shed Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 795-4741
Orthopaedic Foundation6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-5535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is down to earth physician who takes his time to listen to his patients. He is easy to talk to talk with about options for treatments.
About Dr. David Berken, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.