Dr. David Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Berger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Applecare Physicians Group11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 300, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-4497
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Ive been a patient of dr berger for over 12 years. I've recommended him to my father in law because dr berger knows how to treat his patients. The best doctor I have ever had. His stuff is so friendly and helpful at all my visits and phone calls.
About Dr. David Berger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1881683944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.