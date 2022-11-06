Overview

Dr. David Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysentery, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.