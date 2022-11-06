Dr. David Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Great Neck Medical Associates2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Pro Health Care Associates1 Dakota Dr Ste 210, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding, listens well and explains everything clearly. Thankful
About Dr. David Berger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871591677
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Dysentery, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
