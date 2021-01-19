Overview

Dr. David Bergamini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.



Dr. Bergamini works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Franklin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Hydrocele and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.