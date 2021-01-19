Dr. David Bergamini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergamini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bergamini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bergamini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Locations
1
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 783-3343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Shields Family Clinic1030 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 Directions (270) 598-4878
3
Medical Center At Franklin1100 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 Directions (270) 586-1969
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Caring, compassionate, and totally professional.
About Dr. David Bergamini, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902800998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Bergamini works at
