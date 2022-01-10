Dr. David Benvenuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benvenuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benvenuti, MD
Overview
Dr. David Benvenuti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Benvenuti works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Beach Office355 Placentia Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benvenuti?
Dr. Benvenuti did my breast augmentation surgery 26 years ago and not only was his work just beautiful then, but I don't think it's possible to say enough about how well it has stood the test of time, even with my very active lifestyle. Doctor and his staff were very helpful before the procedure, supportive afterwards, and courteous throughout. Taken overall, choosing Dr. Benvenuti as my doctor was a critical part in making my breast augmentation a such a lovely experience for almost 3 decades now.
About Dr. David Benvenuti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1174639405
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Irvine
- Usc Los Angeles Co Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benvenuti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benvenuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benvenuti works at
Dr. Benvenuti speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benvenuti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benvenuti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benvenuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benvenuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.