Overview

Dr. David Benton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Benton works at Mesa Family Physicians in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.