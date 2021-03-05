Dr. David Benton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Benton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Benton works at
Locations
Mesa Family Physicians2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benton is so incredibly knowledgeable. He is the most thorough dr I have ever met with and believe me with my condition I have met a lot of doctors. Yes you may have to wait but he is worth it. It is comforting to me to know that the reason he tends to get behind is because he is truly taking time with his patients and being thorough. Reading some of these reviews it is clear to me that some people don't know how controlled substance prescriptions work...because believe me you want this guy as your doctor.
About Dr. David Benton, MD
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1952319865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Benton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.