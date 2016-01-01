Dr. Bentley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Bentley, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Bentley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Bentley works at
Locations
-
1
Clinica Plaza2801 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 934-5400
-
2
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast430 S BLOSSER RD, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 361-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentley?
About Dr. David Bentley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750796660
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley works at
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bentley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.