Overview

Dr. David Benkoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Benkoff works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.