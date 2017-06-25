Dr. David Benkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benkoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Benkoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Benkoff works at
Locations
-
1
Bergman Porretta Eye Center32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 746-0010
-
2
David L Benkoff MD26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 20, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 746-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benkoff?
One of the best doctors that I have ever had. If I have an emergency he makes time for a visit, he is always available to talk and his office visits take longer than most doctors as he sits down with you and makes sure that you know what is up, etc.
About Dr. David Benkoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1982688693
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benkoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benkoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benkoff works at
Dr. Benkoff has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.