Dr. David Benkoff, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Benkoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Benkoff works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bergman Porretta Eye Center
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 746-0010
    David L Benkoff MD
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 20, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 746-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 25, 2017
    One of the best doctors that I have ever had. If I have an emergency he makes time for a visit, he is always available to talk and his office visits take longer than most doctors as he sits down with you and makes sure that you know what is up, etc.
    Jeremy in Madison Heights — Jun 25, 2017
    About Dr. David Benkoff, MD

    Gastroenterology
    46 years of experience
    English
    1982688693
    Education & Certifications

    Henry Ford Hospital
    Sinai Grace Hospital
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
