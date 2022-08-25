Overview

Dr. David Benglis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Benglis works at Atlanta Brain and Spine Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.