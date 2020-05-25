Dr. David Bene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bene, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of York LLC400 Pine Grove Cmns, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 755-2020Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Orthopaedic & Spine Specialists PC1750 5th Ave, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-7613
Apple Hill Surgical Partners25 Monument Rd Ste 270, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 741-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for several years now and I find Dr Bene to be kind and understanding.He is an excellent eye care specialist. I have been treated very well from the time I enter his office until I leave ...Everyone is kind and supportive as well a being helpful ...
About Dr. David Bene, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bene speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bene.
